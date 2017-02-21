Local Company Holding Paper Drive For Sapulpa, Tulsa Public Schools
Local Company Holding Paper Drive For Sapulpa, Tulsa Public Scho - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com For $25, you can buy a case. Merrifield delivers it for free, and you can even choose the school you'd like it to go to.
