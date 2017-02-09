Firefighters return to Kellyville fir...

Firefighters return to Kellyville fire scene

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

A Kellyville grass fire started by a car sparked back up the fire happened on the turnpike between Kellyville and Sapulpa Firefighters monitored hot spots using drones The fire burned about 25 acres Equipment had to be carried on foot into the areas A nearby family let firefighters stage at their house Car crash sparks grass fire, leaves hundreds powerless Chase suspect found in north Tulsa back yard Two Tulsa attorneys seek improvements in state rape laws 'Cash me ousside' teen once helped nurse her mother through chemo Norman police release Amelia Molitor interview video years after Joe Mixon incident

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tulsa Prosecutors Present Case Against Brandon ... (Mar '10) 13 hr bob 7
anyone want roxys 15 hr Officer Sheldon 6
Amber hiberling 16 hr Officer Sheldon 2
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: 17 hr Black Terror 11
church of satan Feb 7 Eternal truth 107
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Feb 5 Chamber member 42
News Meet the teenage sex swap lovers (Jul '13) Feb 5 Modern Phart 184
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,969 • Total comments across all topics: 278,736,129

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC