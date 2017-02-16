City Of Sapulpa Investigating Recent Increase Of Water Main Breaks

City Of Sapulpa Investigating Recent Increase Of Water Main Brea - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com The City said a couple of recent water main breaks raised a red flag, so City leaders met Monday to try to figure out what's going on. One water main break had city workers tearing up a parking lot and sidewalk early Sunday morning to get things back to normal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.