Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 12:00AM CST expiring...

OKZ064-060545- /O.EXA.KTSA.WW.Y.0001.170106T0600Z-170106T1600Z/ CREEK- INCLUDING THE CITY OF...SAPULPA 342 PM CST THU JAN 5 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...IN OKLAHOMA...CREEK COUNTY.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.