Tulsa DUI Checkpoint Results In Several Arrests

Law enforcement officers arrested 11 people for driving under the influence at the sobriety checkpoint - part of the statewide ENDUI campaign. Tulsa Police officers along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sapulpa Police, the Oklahoma ABLE commission and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office worked together to stop more than 250 cars along the east leg of the IDL from from 10 p.m. Saturday until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

