Tulsa DUI Checkpoint Results In Several Arrests
Law enforcement officers arrested 11 people for driving under the influence at the sobriety checkpoint - part of the statewide ENDUI campaign. Tulsa Police officers along with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Sapulpa Police, the Oklahoma ABLE commission and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office worked together to stop more than 250 cars along the east leg of the IDL from from 10 p.m. Saturday until 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Wed
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Wed
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|hey
|163
|church of satan
|Jan 3
|Eternal truth
|95
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 2
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 30
|Deb
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC