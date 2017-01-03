Tulsa business wants to install purif...

Tulsa business wants to install purified water stations across city

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The Water Co wants to bring free purified water filling stations to Tulsa. The company is located at The Boxyard near 3 rd and Frankfort downtown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF 9 hr Jamie Dundee 9
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) 9 hr Jamie Dundee 13
church of satan 9 hr Satans first mate 98
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 4 walmartramen 1
We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat... Jan 4 Joy Humpmeister 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Jan 4 hey 163
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 2 Miss Jennie 1
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,562 • Total comments across all topics: 277,700,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC