Three Horses, Several Pigs Killed In ...

Three Horses, Several Pigs Killed In Sapulpa Barn Fire

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Firefighters say three horses and several pigs died when a barn on the northeast side of Sapupla caught on fire early Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Apollo Mold Company - Candy Molds (Sep '09) Jan 8 coleen 8
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 8 Little Debbie s 9
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 8 Chamber member 2
church of satan Jan 7 Eternal truth 100
Reporter Kelly Hines WTF Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
Amanda Kay-Moomey Johnson is an Idiot (Dec '15) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 13
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Jan 4 walmartramen 1
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,047 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC