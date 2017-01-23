Sources to Fox News: Trump to revive Keystone, Dakota Access Pipelines
Fox News reported President Trump will revive two major pipeline projects Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline projects stalled under the Obama administration The revival would come from executive orders from the president The move follows campaign promises Trump made FOX23 is following THIS developing story from FOX News DOWNLOAD the FOX23 News app for developments straight to your phone Sand Springs child reports attempted abduction Suspect identified in Sapulpa gas station double homicide Fox News drops Stacey Dash, critics rejoice Funding program drops Tulsa pregnant teen non-profit Oklahoma senator proposes bills to give teachers $10,000 raises
