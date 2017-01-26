Sapulpa Water Main Break Affecting We...

Sapulpa Water Main Break Affecting West Side Of Town

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 22 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Sapulpa police say a downtown water main break is affecting water pressure for some city residents. The break is located on Lincoln between Walnut and Maple, authorities say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... 19 hr RacistRapistDonald 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Tue Chamber member 7
News Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09) Tue Sleeper 169
News OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09) Jan 24 wcoyote3 212
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Jan 22 Little Debbie s 11
News Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10) Jan 22 bjsmith 13
Dear Reverend Al Sharpton: Jan 21 Charles Chan 8
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC