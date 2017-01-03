Sapulpa animal shelter forced to euthanize 10 cats per month as overcrowding becomes an issue
The Sapulpa animal shelter is currently taking in over 100 cats per month. Because the shelter is so full, they are having to euthanize at least 10 cats a month.
