Police: Two found dead in Sapulpa gas station
Police are investigating two bodies found in a Sapulpa gas station. Officials said one man and a store clerk were found dead in that gas station near Main Street and W. Burnham Ave. A customer reportedly walked into the store and called 911 after seeing one of the bodies.
