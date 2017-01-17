Police: Tulsa Jogger Didn't Use Crosswalk When He Was Struck & Killed
Police say a longtime Sapulpa educator did not use a crosswalk on South Sheridan when he was struck and killed while jogging on January 3rd. In their report, police at the time of the 5:45 a.m. incident, Michael Reid, 49, crossed in the 9500 block of South Sheridan from the Creek Turnpike trail directly into the path of a northbound vehicle.
