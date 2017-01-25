Police: Gas station owner slaying seems planned
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv...
|8 hr
|Kirby
|1
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|23 hr
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|Tue
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Jan 21
|Charles Chan
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC