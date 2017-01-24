Police believe double-homicide at Oklahoma gas station was premeditated
Police believe the man accused of killing two people inside an Oklahoma gas station may have actually planned out the attack. Around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, a man walked into a small gas station in Sapulpa, near Main Street and Burnham Ave, and pulled out a gun.
