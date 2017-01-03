Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a home on Cottonwood Drive Flames destroyed the home; the Red Cross will help the homeowner Some dogs died in the fire, though a neighbor was able to save some of them The cause remains under investigation Cat food recall includes 9Lives, Special Kitty, EverPet products Another cold day with isolated chances for flurries to end the week Man reportedly admits to assaulting 8-year-old at Osage County dam Chilly weather prime for car thefts Pets killed in Sapulpa house fire, owner homeless

