Neighbors Asked To Check Security Cameras In Tulsa Hit-And-Run Investigation

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Tulsa Police are asking for help from neighbors and businesses in the area of a hit-and-run collision that killed a Sapulpa educator Tuesday. Michael Reid died on January 3, 2017.

