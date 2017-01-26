Man In Custody In Connection To Sapul...

Man In Custody In Connection To Sapulpa Convenience Store Murders

Monday Jan 23

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man who may be a suspect in the shooting deaths of two people at a Sapulpa gas station. Two men, identified as store owner Mohid Khandker, 46, and customer Robert Fields, 40, were shot in the head at the Gas and Shopping Convenience store near Burnham and Main, police said.

