Lawsuit alleges EMSA kickbacks involved Bartlett campaign
EMSA is accused of millions of dollars in kickbacks. Some of the cash reportedly went to the campaign of former Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|Chamber member
|7
|Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09)
|7 hr
|Sleeper
|169
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|8 hr
|wcoyote3
|212
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Jan 22
|Little Debbie s
|11
|Tulsa City Council Raises Cost Of Transit 'Lift... (Feb '10)
|Jan 22
|bjsmith
|13
|Dear Reverend Al Sharpton:
|Jan 21
|Charles Chan
|8
|Sheriff Considers Driver Training For Deputies (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|Alvin Boss
|54
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC