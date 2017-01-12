International Finals Rodeo: Young Oklahoma cowboys have big dreams
The two 17-year-old Oklahoma team ropers could be the next big thing in rodeo in the near future. The two cowboys roped to a first place finish and a $150,000 paycheck at the World Series of Team Roping in December in Las Vegas, Nev.
