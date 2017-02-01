Driver Arrested, Stolen Pickup Recovered After Sapulpa Police Chase
Police say a man is in the Creek County jail after leading officers on a short chase in a stolen pickup early Friday. Sapulpa Police Captain Glenn Coffey says officers noticed an expired tag on a Dodge pickup near Main and Bryan.
