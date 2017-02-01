Driver Arrested, Stolen Pickup Recove...

Driver Arrested, Stolen Pickup Recovered After Sapulpa Police Chase

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 27 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Police say a man is in the Creek County jail after leading officers on a short chase in a stolen pickup early Friday. Sapulpa Police Captain Glenn Coffey says officers noticed an expired tag on a Dodge pickup near Main and Bryan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) 8 hr hey 169
News Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine... 15 hr astuteassumptions... 1
News Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg... Tue emergency 1
the gay biker clubs- the iron order (Feb '10) Jan 27 Rob Roy 41
Trump Legalizes Sexual Harassment With Executiv... Jan 26 RacistRapistDonald 2
Reverse Paranoia (Jul '07) Jan 24 Chamber member 7
News Jenks Retailer Given Eviction Notice After Inte... (Jun '09) Jan 24 Sleeper 169
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,265 • Total comments across all topics: 278,474,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC