Craig Strickland's wife shares last t...

Craig Strickland's wife shares last texts

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Marking the date, Helen Strickland shared a special screen shot with Instagram followers: the last texts from her husband before she spoke to him on the phone. "A year ago today, the search for my husband concluded," she wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C... Wed walmartramen 1
We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat... Wed Joy Humpmeister 1
Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14) Wed hey 163
church of satan Jan 3 Eternal truth 95
News Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl... Jan 2 Miss Jennie 1
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Dec 30 U Goin Straight 2... 9
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) Dec 30 Deb 8
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,547 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,750

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC