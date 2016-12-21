Two people arrested after a chase nea...

Two people arrested after a chase near I-44 and Skelly Drive

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Sapulpa police arrested two people after a chase in west Tulsa It happened around 3 a.m. near I-44 and Skelly Drive An officer patrolling the area saw a car parked at a motel parking lot with people inside and talked to the driver The driver ran from the officer, two people in the car were arrested.

