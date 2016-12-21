Several In Hospital After Multiple Cr...

Several In Hospital After Multiple Crashes Near Sapulpa

Thursday Dec 22

Several people are in the hospital after a three-car wreck on Highway 33 near 326th West Avenue just outside Sapulpa. State troopers say witnesses reported seeing a car swerving as it headed west and suddenly hit another car, which rolled over several times.

