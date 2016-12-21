Route 66 inspires Tulsa sculptor

Route 66 inspires Tulsa sculptor

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 11 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

He's slowly driven every inch of Route 66 through Tulsa to Sapulpa, observing the architecture and ambience of what was once called "The Mother Road." He then created three sculptures that he hopes will capture the spirit of Tulsa and its role along Route 66. "In the end, though, it is just a guy with a hammer and chisel and stone," Sullivan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
church of satan 8 hr Eternal truth 90
Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16) 13 hr Fat Little Debbie s 7
Out of the loop... 20 hr Gay cabolero 4
News Investigation of Tulsa County Sheriff's Office ... Sun Shaggy Dog 6
Will the real white boys please stand up? Sun Alvin Boss 4
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) Sun Alvin Boss 53
Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16) Sun Alvin Boss 8
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,177 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC