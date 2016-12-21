Route 66 inspires Tulsa sculptor
He's slowly driven every inch of Route 66 through Tulsa to Sapulpa, observing the architecture and ambience of what was once called "The Mother Road." He then created three sculptures that he hopes will capture the spirit of Tulsa and its role along Route 66. "In the end, though, it is just a guy with a hammer and chisel and stone," Sullivan said.
