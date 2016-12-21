Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck near Beggs
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Sapulpa man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near Beggs. The OHP says 25-year-old Robert Smith-Frits was dead at the scene of the collision on U.S. 75 shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.
