Motorcyclist killed in crash with pic...

Motorcyclist killed in crash with pickup truck near Beggs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Sapulpa man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck near Beggs. The OHP says 25-year-old Robert Smith-Frits was dead at the scene of the collision on U.S. 75 shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sapulpa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jamie young gave me herpes 1 hr Martinez 1
Out of the loop... Sat Gay cabolero 2
church of satan Sat Satans first mate 87
News Thief Returns Stolen Items To Tulsa Non-Profit ... Fri mannafromtheground 1
Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum... Thu Where Is Jim Crow 1
News Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08) Dec 22 Rocmonkey 52
pain meds Dec 22 HoneyMonster_P 2
See all Sapulpa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sapulpa Forum Now

Sapulpa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sapulpa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Sapulpa, OK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,970

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC