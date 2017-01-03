Man Describes Escape From Sapulpa House Fire
An overnight fire destroys a home in Sapulpa near Interstate 44 and Frankoma Road. Three people were staying in this home, and they say they're just happy they were not hurt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muskogee County Deputies Find Meth Stashed In C...
|Wed
|walmartramen
|1
|We Need More Prisons As Oklahoma Is 47th in Nat...
|Wed
|Joy Humpmeister
|1
|Carl Michael Ruth, Jr. (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|hey
|163
|church of satan
|Jan 3
|Eternal truth
|95
|Pride Of Broken Arrow Marches In 2017 Rose Bowl...
|Jan 2
|Miss Jennie
|1
|Sheriffe Glanz Said I Could Torture Taser Someo... (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|U Goin Straight 2...
|9
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Dec 30
|Deb
|8
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC