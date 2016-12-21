Former Oklahoma state trooper sentenced to 8 years in prison
In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Eric Roberts, a former Oklahoma state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women during traffic stops, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Sapulpa, Okla., to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges. Roberts was suspended in July 2014 and resigned two months later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|6 hr
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|17 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Fat Debbie
|6
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|Wed
|mannafromwhere
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC