Former Oklahoma state trooper sentenced to 8 years in prison

Tuesday Dec 6

In this April 22, 2015 file photo, Eric Roberts, a former Oklahoma state trooper accused of sexually assaulting women during traffic stops, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in Sapulpa, Okla., to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges. Roberts was suspended in July 2014 and resigned two months later.

