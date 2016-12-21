Former Candle Factory Catches Fire In Pretty Water
Sapulpa Firefighters put out a fire Thursday morning at a former candle factory in Pretty Water, which is about six miles northwest of Sapulpa. Sapulpa Fire Battalion Chief Steve Fleak said firefighters aren't sure of the cause but that it might be electrical since most of the damage was to the front quarter of the building in an office area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|6 hr
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|17 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Fat Debbie
|6
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|Wed
|mannafromwhere
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC