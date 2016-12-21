Crime briefs for Dec. 8, 2016

A Tulsa County man faces first-degree murder charges in the stabbing death of a Sapulpa man, said District Attorney Kenny Wright. Andrew Douglas Jones, 41, of Jenks, was charged Wednesday in Ottawa County District Court in connection with the death of John L. Woods II, 35. Miami police were called about 11 p.m. Monday to the Miami residence, where they found Woods with two stab wounds to the abdomen and his neck cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.