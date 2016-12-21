Sapulpa Man Suffers Minor Burns When Car, Workshop Go Up In Flames
The Sapulpa Fire Department says a man suffered minor burns on his hands after his car caught fire in a workshop behind his home late Monday. They said the man was working on the car when it caught fire.
