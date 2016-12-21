Mercury spill reported at Sapulpa High School
Sapulpa fire officials are on the scene of a hazardous materials spill at Sapulpa High School, but say no students are in danger. According to Fire Chief David Taylor, some mercury was spilled in a classroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sapulpa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Man Mixon Striking White Lady, Not N Trum...
|6 hr
|Where Is Jim Crow
|1
|Patients Speak Out After Doctor's Arrest (Oct '08)
|11 hr
|Rocmonkey
|52
|pain meds
|17 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|2
|Tulsa Losing Iconic Landmark (Nov '08)
|21 hr
|HoneyMonster_P
|92
|Lip Service Debbie Ruggles Tulsa Transit & Dall... (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Fat Debbie
|6
|Surveillance Video Shows Thief Stealing From Tu...
|Wed
|mannafromwhere
|1
|anyone want roxys
|Wed
|HoneyMonster_P
|4
Find what you want!
Search Sapulpa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC