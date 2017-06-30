Sonoma County readies for 'crush' of ...

Sonoma County readies for 'crush' of cannabis business applications

The Permit Sonoma office is at 2550 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa, open with extended hours starting July 5 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Department of Agriculture/Weights & Measures is at 133 Aviation Blvd., Suite 110, Santa Rosa. Applicants must schedule appointments, which are available starting July 6. Imagine if all the grape growers, vintners and wine retailers in Sonoma County had to get in line at a county office to stay in business.

