SMART offers more free rides, but no ...

SMART offers more free rides, but no word on official start

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Free preview rides on Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains pick up again Saturday as the agency fine-tunes its system with a goal of opening service in earnest in the coming weeks. The free rides are open to the public and run on a schedule covering the entire 43-mile route from the Sonoma County Airport to downtown San Rafael.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 56 min Ricky F 17,564
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Jun 12 jjbateman5678 1,218
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun '17 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun '17 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun '17 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May '17 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May '17 TrumP4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,801 • Total comments across all topics: 282,428,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC