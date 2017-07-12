SMART offers more free rides, but no word on official start
Free preview rides on Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit trains pick up again Saturday as the agency fine-tunes its system with a goal of opening service in earnest in the coming weeks. The free rides are open to the public and run on a schedule covering the entire 43-mile route from the Sonoma County Airport to downtown San Rafael.
