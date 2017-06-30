Fire Agencies Seek Improvements in CA County
The leadership from fire agencies across Sonoma County, CA, convened Saturday to discuss improvements, with several agencies surrounding Santa Rosa expressing interest in consolidating into one body. July 4--Officials from three fire agencies surrounding Santa Rosa who envision becoming a single firefighting agency were among scores of fire officials who met Saturday to hammer out a vision for improving Sonoma County's complex and uneven firefighting delivery service.
