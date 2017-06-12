Volunteers needed
Learn about the Laguna de Santa Rosa and share that knowledge with second, third and fourth graders during classroom visits and field trips. Volunteers will be trained in a 10-week course.
Read more at The Community Voice.
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Jun 13
|Fair Balanced
|17,511
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Jun 12
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
