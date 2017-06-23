Ugly dogs steal Petalumans' hearts

Neapolitan mastiff Martha, winner of the 2017 World's Ugliest Dog title, with her owner Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017. Shirley Zindler of Sebastopol lifts up the jowls on Martha, her Neapolitan mastiff, during the World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California on Friday, June 23, 2017.

