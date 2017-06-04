Too hot to handle: Study shows Earth's killer heat worsens
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 21 hrs ago, titled Too hot to handle: Study shows Earth's killer heat worsens. In it, SFGate reports that:
In this June 4, 2017 file photo, Pakistan families cool themselves off in a water stream in Lahore, Pakistan. Killer heat is getting worse, a new study shows.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at SFGate.
|
#1 16 hrs ago
Trump say it aint hot where he at. So maybe it aint hot, there.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Hot in the Middle East? Good to know. Cold in Antarctica? Good to know. All is as it should be in the real world.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Miggy
|17,517
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|Jun 12
|jjbateman5678
|1,218
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May '17
|TrumP4Ever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC