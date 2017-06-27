Teen arrested in theft of North Bay student's $5,000 wheelchair
A Windsor teenager was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of stealing a disabled high school student's $5,000 motorized wheelchair, officials said. The wheelchair, which belongs to a student from Cloverdale who goes to school in Windsor, was stolen from a classroom at Windsor High School the night of June 13, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
