Son arrested in mobile home arson fire, murder of his mother

Son arrested in mobile home arson fire, murder of his mother

23 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on suspicion of starting a fire that killed his mother in their mobile home Sunday, a sheriff's sergeant said. Ian Stamp, 32, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of his mother Elizabeth Stamp, 66, and arson at the mobile home in the 400 block of Bejay Avenue in unincorporated Sonoma County south of Santa Rosa, Sgt.

