SMART start date still uncertain

SANTA ROSA >> It's still unclear when long-awaited commuter rail service linking Marin and Sonoma counties will start after a much ballyhooed event Wednesday failed to produce a concrete launch date. Dozens of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit employees, the rail board and the media gathered at the cavernous Rail Operations Center in Santa Rosa for an agency meeting, during which a start date was expected to be announced.

