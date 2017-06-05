SMART start date still uncertain

SMART start date still uncertain

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Marin Independent Journal

SANTA ROSA >> It's still unclear when long-awaited commuter rail service linking Marin and Sonoma counties will start after a much ballyhooed event Wednesday failed to produce a concrete launch date. Dozens of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit employees, the rail board and the media gathered at the cavernous Rail Operations Center in Santa Rosa for an agency meeting, during which a start date was expected to be announced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 8 hr Fair Balanced 17,509
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May 25 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May '17 Judy shank 1,217
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC