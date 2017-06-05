SMART start date still uncertain
SANTA ROSA >> It's still unclear when long-awaited commuter rail service linking Marin and Sonoma counties will start after a much ballyhooed event Wednesday failed to produce a concrete launch date. Dozens of Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit employees, the rail board and the media gathered at the cavernous Rail Operations Center in Santa Rosa for an agency meeting, during which a start date was expected to be announced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|8 hr
|Fair Balanced
|17,509
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Judy shank
|1,217
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC