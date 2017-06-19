SMART awards $36.3M contract for Lark...

SMART awards $36.3M contract for Larkspur extension

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit board has approved a $36.3 million contract for the train line's extension from San Rafael to Larkspur. SMART awarded the contract to a joint venture of Alameda-based Stacy and Witbeck and Missouri-based Herzog Contracting Corp. The firms have been handling the 43-mile section of track between Santa Rosa and downtown San Rafael.

