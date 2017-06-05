Santa Rosa rent control measure trailing in early returns
A controversial measure to enact rent control in Santa Rosa was losing narrowly in early returns Tuesday night, amid a last-minute campaign storm by union workers and activists who came from as far away as Oakland to promote the law. Ballot Measure C would limit rent increases to no more than three percent annually, and prohibit landlords from evicting tenants without a just cause.
