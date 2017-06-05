Santa Rosa rent control measure trail...

Santa Rosa rent control measure trailing in early returns

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A controversial measure to enact rent control in Santa Rosa was losing narrowly in early returns Tuesday night, amid a last-minute campaign storm by union workers and activists who came from as far away as Oakland to promote the law. Ballot Measure C would limit rent increases to no more than three percent annually, and prohibit landlords from evicting tenants without a just cause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Fair Balanced 17,507
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Tue Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May 25 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May '17 Judy shank 1,217
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,755 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC