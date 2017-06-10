Santa Rosa Police: Officers use stun ...

Santa Rosa Police: Officers use stun gun on man armed with hammer

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

A man was shocked with a stun gun and arrested Sunday morning after threatening Santa Rosa Police officers with a rusty hammer in an apparent attempt to get them to shoot him, officials said. Officers were called to a home on the 2500 block of Pawnee Street about 1:47 a.m. when the man's family reported he was out of control and hitting walls and cars, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) 14 hr jjbateman5678 1,218
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jun 10 Carnac The Magnif... 17,510
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May 25 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC