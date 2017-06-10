Santa Rosa Police: Officers use stun gun on man armed with hammer
A man was shocked with a stun gun and arrested Sunday morning after threatening Santa Rosa Police officers with a rusty hammer in an apparent attempt to get them to shoot him, officials said. Officers were called to a home on the 2500 block of Pawnee Street about 1:47 a.m. when the man's family reported he was out of control and hitting walls and cars, police said.
