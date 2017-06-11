Rare, Chaotic Storms Moving Across Pa...

Rare, Chaotic Storms Moving Across Parts of Bay Area Today

A rare bout of late spring thunder, lightening and hail is moving across parts of the Bay Area today, pushed along by a low-pressure system that is also bringing snow to the Sierras. The system powered up early this afternoon as a line of thunderstorms developed over central Napa County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Will Pi.

