Rare, Chaotic Storms Moving Across Parts of Bay Area Today
A rare bout of late spring thunder, lightening and hail is moving across parts of the Bay Area today, pushed along by a low-pressure system that is also bringing snow to the Sierras. The system powered up early this afternoon as a line of thunderstorms developed over central Napa County, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Will Pi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ClayCord.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Rosa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Sat
|Carnac The Magnif...
|17,510
|summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso...
|Jun 6
|Gurus Education
|1
|Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12)
|Jun 3
|Mn Freedom
|63
|Trump Invades Afrika?
|Jun 2
|ed de bevick
|2
|Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State
|May 25
|trump4ever
|1
|16 Big Trump Statues Arrive
|May 20
|TrumP4Ever
|1
|Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10)
|May '17
|Judy shank
|1,217
Find what you want!
Search Santa Rosa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC