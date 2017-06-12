Protestors show up, affordable housin...

Protestors show up, affordable housing gets closer

Rohnert Park City Council meetings are generally staid affairs and the June 13 meeting seemed like it was on track. There was a sometimes emotional presentation for retiring theatre director Gene Abravaya, where Abravaya spoke about his love for the theatre, and his hope that Spreckels would make Rohnert Park a destination for theatre goers in search of good plays; akin to Ashland, Oregon, as a destination for the yearly Shakespeare festival.

