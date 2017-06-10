Police: Suspect posed as cop in robbery of North Bay fruit seller

A 38-year-old Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a police officer and harassing a man selling fruit by a roadside in Sonoma County before robbing him, officials said Monday. The incident occurred Saturday about 4 p.m. when the suspect, John Aloia , approached a 34-year-old Oakland man selling fruit by the side of the road several miles north of Santa Rosa, on Calistoga Road, near Porter Creek Road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

