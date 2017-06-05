Place receives Girl Scout Gold Award.
On May 7, 2017, Ashley Nicole Place, daughter of Jennifer and Sean Place, was awarded the highest recognition for girls in Girl Scouts: The Girl Scout Gold Award. She has been a Girl Scout for 14 years, and is graduating from Maria Carrillo High School in Santa Rosa this June.
