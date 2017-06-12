Novato DUI driver pleads guilty in de...

Novato DUI driver pleads guilty in deadly wreck

Kristine Collier will be sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to vehicular manslaughter and other counts. A Santa Rosa woman has pleaded guilty in a DUI crash that killed an oncoming driver last summer in Novato.

