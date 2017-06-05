Native Americans and Alaska Natives w...

Native Americans and Alaska Natives will disproportionately suffer under the GOP health care plan

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ThinkProgress

Liz DeRouen, 49, left, gets her blood pressure checked by medical assistant Jacklyn Stra, right, at the Sonoma County Indian Health Project in Santa Rosa, California, April 11, 2013. CREDIT: AP Photo/Eric Risberg As Senate Republicans attempt to produce their own health care blueprint this week, beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act are left wondering: what will happen to me? But one community is especially vulnerable if Congress repeals the ACA: Native Americans and Alaska Natives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 18 hr Carnac The Magnif... 17,508
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May 25 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May 20 TrumP4Ever 1
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) May '17 Judy shank 1,217
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 281,619,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC