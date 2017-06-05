Native Americans and Alaska Natives will disproportionately suffer under the GOP health care plan
Liz DeRouen, 49, left, gets her blood pressure checked by medical assistant Jacklyn Stra, right, at the Sonoma County Indian Health Project in Santa Rosa, California, April 11, 2013. CREDIT: AP Photo/Eric Risberg As Senate Republicans attempt to produce their own health care blueprint this week, beneficiaries of the Affordable Care Act are left wondering: what will happen to me? But one community is especially vulnerable if Congress repeals the ACA: Native Americans and Alaska Natives.
