Multiple drivers arrested at Santa Rosa sideshow
Five drivers were arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa for reckless driving during a sideshow, including a man who was also arrested for child endangerment. Last night, officers conducted traffic enforcement operation targeting the sideshows in the Parking lot of the Santa Rosa Market Marketplace at 1950 Santa Rosa Avenue.
