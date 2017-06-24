Multiple drivers arrested at Santa Ro...

Multiple drivers arrested at Santa Rosa sideshow

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KRON 4

Five drivers were arrested Friday night in Santa Rosa for reckless driving during a sideshow, including a man who was also arrested for child endangerment. Last night, officers conducted traffic enforcement operation targeting the sideshows in the Parking lot of the Santa Rosa Market Marketplace at 1950 Santa Rosa Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Rosa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Jun 22 Fair Balanced 17,522
News Gang ties alleged in torture case (Jan '10) Jun 12 jjbateman5678 1,218
summer camps: public speaking, debate and perso... Jun 6 Gurus Education 1
Sonoma County Superior Court Judge James Bertoli (Oct '12) Jun 3 Mn Freedom 63
Trump Invades Afrika? Jun 2 ed de bevick 2
Mart-A-Lardo Becomes State May '17 trump4ever 1
16 Big Trump Statues Arrive May '17 TrumP4Ever 1
See all Santa Rosa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Rosa Forum Now

Santa Rosa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Rosa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Rosa, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,649 • Total comments across all topics: 282,023,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC